Police launch operation  in Skegness to prevent drugs and violent crime along coast

Operation California launches in Skegness

Operation California will see officers and other agencies including East Lindsey District Council carry out engagement in clubs and pubs across Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe.

They will use an ‘optimiser' - a tool to detect any residue of drugs on people and surfaces.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “This operation has had great support in previous years from licensed premises and the public. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We have a particular focus on making the Coast area inhospitable for drug dealers and users but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as lower level offences of littering and public urination and begging.

“By working with our partners, we can ensure that people who need treatment for substance misuse issues can be directed towards the appropriate services.

“We work with our partners to ensure that everyone can enjoy our coastal resorts without being caught up in or witnessing criminal offences. Lincolnshire is a very safe county and we want to keep it that way.”

According to crimerate.co.uk, Skegness is the “most dangerous of small towns in Lincolnshire”.

The overall crime rate in 2021 was 156 crimes per 1,000 people, coming in 52% higher than the Lincolnshire rate of 75 per 1,000 residents. “For England, Wales, and Northern Ireland as a whole, Skegness is among the top 20 most dangerous small town, and the 146th most dangerous location out of all towns, cities, and villages,” the website states.

Statistics on the police.uk crime map state in May 2022, the were 170 violence and sexual offences. compared with 113 the previous month.

Anti-social behaviour incidents showed 46 incidents in both April and May.

However, other crime rose from 93 to 143.incidents.

Malcolm Gabbitas, who lives in Dorothy Avenue – a well-known drugs hotspot in the town – expressed his concerns at a meeting of Skegness Town Council.