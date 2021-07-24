Police launch 'stay safe' campaign as staycationers flock to Lincolnshire coast

Police have launched their #staysafe campaign.

The new #safesummer campaign aims to keep visitors to the county safe throughout July and August.

It includes increased patrols in towns, cities and coastal areas, education on stay-safe apps such as What3Words and Hollie Guard, reminders of individual responsibilities, and a safer driving push.

The first push begins this weekend, which will be the first weekend in 16 months since all social venues reopened across the UK.

Officers have planned for extra patrols throughout the county, worked with hospitality and nightclub venues and coastal communities through our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and licencing partners, and continued partnership work with local authorities, support services and other emergency services.

The campaign also aims to tackle domestic abuse, which can increase during holidays due to issues such as increased financial and social pressures among other factors; following the lifting of lockdown in 2020, the Force received double the number of reports of domestic abuse in 24 hours.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said: “The easing of restrictions this week has also coincided with the start of the summer holidays.

"The expected surge in staycationers this summer will mean increased demand on police services, the road networks into and out of the county, and hospitality and social venues, and the goal is to ensure that visitors, and those living and working in the county, can enjoy socialising without the restrictions we have all lived with during the last 16 months in a safe and responsible way.

“We’ve planned as much as we can, but this is a team effort and we very much need you to do your part to ensure that heading out this weekend, and over the rest of the summer, is safe and fun for all involved.

"If you are travelling to a destination, please remember to allow more time for your journey, and consider alternative times of day or routes to ease pressure on the roads, and if you are planning to enjoy the new freedoms in our hospitality venues, please drink responsibly.

“Where areas are busier, and the weather is hotter, increased patience and tolerance might be required – we were all in this together so let’s continue the journey out of it together safely and responsibly.”

Covid-19 restrictions eased on Monday this week. This means that face coverings are no longer a legal requirement and nightclubs, theatres and other venues will re-open.

However, in line with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, police officers and staff will continue wearing face coverings and we’re asking the public to continue to do so when visiting a police station. The changes to Government’s guidance this week is not legally enforceable by the police.

CI Vickers added: "This further step out of lockdown is very welcome, but we are mindful that for many it will make them feel anxious. We encourage the public to think about the impact their actions may have on others. We are still at the height of the pandemic and Covid cases are rising substantially across the county, so it is worth reading the Government’s guidance on how to stay safe.”

If you need our help when you are in Lincolnshire, you can call police on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. The Force will use its social media channels @lincspolice and facebook.com/lincspolice to signpost to the support available, updates on road issues, or other incidents you need to know about.