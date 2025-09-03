Police looking for man in connection with burglary near Louth
Police are looking to track down a man wanted in connection with a burglary near Louth.
Officers are seeking information to locate Declan Beck in connection with the burglary in the Manby area.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said the 29-year-old has links to the east of the county as well as the Grimsby area too.
Investigations into the burglary – which took place on August 23 – continue.
If you have any information which you think could help locate Beck, email [email protected] quoting the number 25000496039.