Police looking for man in connection with burglary near Louth

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Declan Beck. Photo: Lincs Police
Police are looking to track down a man wanted in connection with a burglary near Louth.

Officers are seeking information to locate Declan Beck in connection with the burglary in the Manby area.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said the 29-year-old has links to the east of the county as well as the Grimsby area too.

Investigations into the burglary – which took place on August 23 – continue.

If you have any information which you think could help locate Beck, email [email protected] quoting the number 25000496039.

