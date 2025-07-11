Police make appeal after convicted rapist fails to return to open prison near Boston
Neil Trennan, 60, had been released from North Sea Camp on temporary licence for the day.
Lincolnshire Police believe he caught a Nottingham-bound train from Boston Railway Station at about 10.50am.
The force has released an image of Trennan from that morning. He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey bottoms.
Det Insp Dave Penney, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Trennan is a dangerous individual; we need to find him as soon as possible. He is a convicted rapist and may pose a real danger to members of the public.
“Our investigations have been ongoing, they are not contained just to Lincolnshire and we are doing everything we can to locate him. Our release needed to be delayed while we made some of those inquiries.
“If you have seen Trennan please call us on 101. If you know where he is, call 999. Do not approach him, please call the police. We really do need the public's help in locating him and returning him to prison.”