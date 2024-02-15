Police make appeal after finding 'large quantities' of used cooking oil inside a van in Boston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Police said it made the discovery after officers stopped a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Queen Street yesterday (Wednesday, February 14) at about 3.50am.

A spokesman for the force said ‘large quantities’ of used cooking oil were found inside the Ford Transit van.

Some of the seized oil is believed to have been stolen from a fish and chip shop in Spalding, the spokesman said. The force is appealing for information about the origin of the remaining oil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Sam Hanby on [email protected], quoting incident number 40 of February 14 in the subject line.

In relation to the incident:

Yanko Mihaylov, 35, of Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London has been charged with two counts of theft and remanded in custody.