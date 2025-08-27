Police make appeal after motorcyclist allegedly failed to stop near Boston, reaching speeds of 130mph-plus

Images released by Lincolnshire Police in support of its appeal for information.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following an incident near Boston in which a motorcyclist allegedly failed to stop for one of its officers and then reached speeds of more than 130mph.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is said to have begun shortly after 6.20pm on Saturday (August 23), when the rider failed to stop for an officer – who was on on an unmarked Roads Policing Unit motorbike – along the A16 between Kirton and Sutterton.

A spokesman for the force said: “The officer caught a good look at the white male rider as they came past him before requesting it to stop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider failed to stop and went on to reach speeds of more than 130mph, the spokesman said.

“The riding was so dangerous, pursuit was called off,” they added.

Police have released images of a rider with whom they would like to speak, saying they believe they may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who can assist with identifying the motorcyclist, is asked to email [email protected], quoting incident number 366 of August 23.