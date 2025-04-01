Police make appeal following reports of two people being assaulted in Boston

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:02 BST
Police are appealing for information following reports of two people being assaulted in Boston.

The incident is said to have taken place outside Yaz Barbers, in Main Ridge East, on Saturday (March 29) at about 5.40pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Two men were punched, but, thankfully, sustained no serious injuries. Damage was also caused to the wing mirror of a black Mitsubishi.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it, is asked to contact PC Charlie Carter on [email protected], quoting incident 297 of March 29.

