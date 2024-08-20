Police make appeal to parents after social media rumours leads to dispersal order in Boston and arrests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Social media speculation among young people that a riot was to take place in Boston led to a dispersal order being placed on the town centre and two arrests, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The force took the action on the afternoon of Wednesday (August 14), giving officers the power to prevent groups of people gathering in the town centre and also exclude individuals from it for 24 hours.

In addition, it also put in place section 60 and 60AA orders, giving officers clearance to: stop and search individuals; search vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous items where necessary; and order the removal of any item which they reasonably believe is being worn wholly or mainly for the purposes of concealing someone’s identity.

The order encompassed the entire town centre.

The Lincolnshire Police flag outside Boston Police Station.

In a statement at the time, they said the action was being taken amid false rumours of a planned protest.

On Monday, the force shed light on the events that led to the dispersal order being made, while also making a call to parents to help prevent a reoccurence.

Insp Ian Cotton, of Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “On August 14, police issued a dispersal order and invoked S60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act powers across Boston town centre. This is a rare occurrence in Lincolnshire.

“It was in response to social media speculation amongst young people that there was to be a riot in the town that evening and young people should arm themselves and attend the town centre. Unfortunately, a couple of young people followed this instruction they saw on social media and were arrested. Some other groups of youths were dispersed from the town centre after being searched.

“There appears to have been no adult ‘far right’ instigation or agitation. It appears to be a social media rumour that quickly spread amongst young people in and around the town. What I would ask is that parents engage with their children and tell them not to believe everything they see or hear on social media. Following that kind of advice can very quickly get them into some very serious trouble.

“Extra police resources were drafted into the town and in conjunction with colleagues at Boston Borough Council CCTV, the area was monitored for a period of time into the evening of August 14.”

A spokesman for the police added that one knife was recovered as a result of the incident and two young males will be referred to the Joint Diversionary Panel (JDP).

The JDP is a collaborative initiative between Lincolnshire Children's Services and Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: “The panel decides if a young person is suitable for an out of court disposal and determines the nature of this disposal.

“The JDP operates on principles of proportionality, discretion, timeliness, and ensuring the voices of both the young person and the victim are heard.“Cases are referred by Lincolnshire Police, and the panel reviews these cases to ensure all decisions are fully informed and consider the risk of harm, safety, and the likelihood of re-offending.

“This multi-agency approach helps in making holistic decisions that benefit both the young person and the community.”