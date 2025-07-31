Police manhunt after suspect escapes while undergoing hospital treatment in Skegness

Vincent Jackson. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are looking for a man who has absconded from custody while receiving hospital treatment in Skegness today (31 July).

Vincent Jackson, more commonly known as ‘Vinny’, was arrested on suspicion of assault and anybody who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to get in touch immediately.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson added: “We have no reason to believe that Jackson represents a threat to the wider community, however we request that if you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact 101 or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 256 of July 31.

“We would remind everyone that it is an offence to assist, harbour or protect an offender.”