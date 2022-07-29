Police offer security warning after spate of burglaries around new house building sites in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police are suggesting secure by design systems such as this one to protect high value building sites from thieves.

From June 23 to July 17 they have seen three burglaries in Market Rasen, Sleaford and Gainsborough.

Another four homes were broken into between June 11 and 23 in Waddington, Sturton by Stow and Saxilby.

A force spokesman said: “Copper piping, electrical wiring, windows, boilers and water tanks are just some of the items stolen by criminals.

“We often see heavy plant and machinery left on sites, which then go on to be used in other crimes.

“Please take appropriate security measures to ensure your property and machinery are protected.”

They advised: “At building sites consider the perimeter security of the site and wherever possible erect solid fencing and gates, particularly in areas where machinery and high value goods are stored. Gates need to be well secured with solid deep drop bolts set into concrete.

“Have good quality notifying, motion activated CCTV to advise if there are intruders on site. If possible, siting cameras at points where notification is provided early before vehicles or items are put at risk. Audio challenge through the cameras can be invaluable and something which can act as a great deterrent.

“Have good security on any container storage – if there is power then look into an alarm system with “master blaster” type siren. There are battery operated notifying CCTV systems on the market.

“Fit trackers to vehicles and wherever possible park in a secure area, preferably covered by CCTV. Whilst time consuming, consider blocking desirable plants with careful parking of vehicles out of hours.”

If necessary, they suggest firms consider a security guard at certain times of the build if necessary.

Secured by Design systems can be achieved for the development. More information is available on securedbydesign.com

If more information is required on security, contact the Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor who would be happy to visit or for SBD the Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO).

If you think you have seen anything suspicious in your neighbourhood and fear it may be linked to burglaries in your area, call 101.