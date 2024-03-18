Police offering £1,000 reward for information about death of Sleaford man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reward has been offered via Crimestoppers to help move forward the investigation after Mr Bailey, 49, was found dead by police officers at his home in Tamer Road on the afternoon of February 16.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We’re taking this step as we believe that there may be people who have information about Adam's death who aren’t coming forward directly to police.

“If your information leads to an arrest and charge, you will receive the money directly from the charity.”

Lincolnshire Police are trying to pinpoint exactly when Adam Bailey was last seen alive in Sleaford. Photos supplied

Information including videos, which are submitted through Crimestoppers, always remains completely anonymous.

The spokesman added: “We're particularly interested in information about interactions Adam had, or sightings of Adam, between February 9 and 12, but would be keen to hear about anything up to February 16 when he was sadly found dead.

“Adam was frequently in and around the Tamer Road or Boston Road areas of Sleaford.”

A force spokesman said: “We know Adam was alive on February 11 when he was seen at the Riverside pharmacy, and he was sadly found dead on February 16.

“A key part of our investigation is to determine when he was last seen alive.

“We believe he may have still been alive on or after February 12, but we need information to confirm this,” they said.

“Visual proof such as pictures of videos would be a huge help to our investigation, and we are also keen to take first-hand accounts from witnesses.

“Please think back: were you in and around the Tamer Road or Boston Road areas at any point between February 12 and 16 and may have taken a picture on your phone? It could be that you captured him in the background and we’d ask that you check your pictures to see if that’s the case.

“Have you viewed videos on social media?”

If you can help, visit Crimestoppers-uk.org online or call 0800 555 111 to submit information anonymously.

Include the incident number 205 of February 16 for Lincolnshire Police.

You can also submit information and footage through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24C06-PO1, or call 101 quoting incident number 205 of February 16.