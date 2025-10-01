Police officer from Skegness given final written warning after misconduct hearing found her actions were ‘excessive or unreasonable’

A two day hearing took place at Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham, near Lincoln.

A Skegness police officer has been given a final written warning after it was found she used ‘excessive or unreasonable force’ in using PAVA spray on a detained person.

A two day hearing took place at Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham, near Lincoln, on September 29 and September 30.

Police Constable Hayley Smith was found to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Use of force

Authority, respect and courtesy

Discreditable conduct

Following the hearing, Lincolnshire Police said it was found that on Saturday, July 13, the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when they used excessive or unreasonable force and failed to act with self-control and tolerance towards a detained person, undermining public confidence in the police service.

The chair of the panel, ACC Nicola Mayo, found all breaches proven and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

Lincolnshire Police said the conduct of PC Smith was deemed improper at the time of the incident in question by deviating from force policy in using PAVA spray in the manner in which she did.

!It was acknowledged that the misconduct was short-lived and was a single episode, confined to a short duration and that she was acting pursuant to a legitimate policing purpose,” a statement reads.

"PC Smith was recognised to be of good character, passionate and committed to policing.”

The outcome of the hearing was that PC Hayley Smith was issued a final written warning which will remain active for a period of two years.

For the full story see next week’s Skegness Standard