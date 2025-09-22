Police officer from Skegness to face misconduct hearing

It is alleged that PC Hayley Smith breached standards of conduct

A Skegness police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after it was alleged she breached standards of professional behaviour.

It is alleged that PC Hayley Smith breached the following standards:

Use of force.

Authority, respect and courtesy.

Discreditable conduct.

PC Smith is stationed at Skegness police station.

It is alleged that on Saturday, April 13, the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when they used excessive or unreasonable force and failed to act with self-control and tolerance towards a detained person.

The officer is alleged to have sprayed PAVA at a detained person that was disproportionate and unnecessary.

The officer’s actions have the potential to undermine public confidence in Lincolnshire Police.

The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.