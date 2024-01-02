Police operation with nightclub assists peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their assistance in making New Year’s Eve in Skegness a relatively trouble free celebration.

Officers were out on proactive patrols during the day and night and, this year, they worked closely with Lincolnshire County Council Highways to put in place a road closure around the Clock Tower.

The Highways department was also supported by the team running celebrations at the Hive nightclub, which hosted the fireworks display at midnight.

A spokesperson for the police told Lincolnshire World: “We received a report of some anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths which included altercations, shouting and swearing at McDonald’s and KFC in the early part of the evening.

The Hive nightclub which hosted the New Year's Eve fireworks display assisted the police in their operation.

“Officers attended and escorted one person home – and the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be making further enquiries about that incident.

"A dispersal notice put in place and there were no further issues reported.”

Pubs and clubs in the area were also conducting their own ID checks on people attending their venues, which helped to set the tone and continues the good work already undertaken as part of Op California throughout the year.

"We’re pleased to say that we received very few reports of issues in the town, and no calls for a police presence to disorder at any venues,” continued the spokesperson.

"The area was safely policed throughout the day and night to help everyone have an enjoyable celebration, continuing the good work.