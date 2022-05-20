Lincolnshire Police has carried out investigations into inline paedophilia across the county.

Over the last three weeks, the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) have executed three days of action across the county – which included enforcement, engagement and safeguarding visits in the community.

A police spokesperson said: “As a result, six arrests were made, one man was recalled to prison for breach of a sexual harm prevention order, thirteen safeguarding / educational visits were conducted and six proactive enforcements were executed – and seven swords seized!”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities were focused in Lincoln, Grantham and Boston.

In Boston there were three arrests for online offences, one recall to prison for breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and six visits to investigate, educate, and safeguard.

In Lincoln two arrests were made, one educational visit, two proactive enforcements and three safeguarding visits. Officers also seized seven swords – which police said was ‘an excellent result and timed nicely with the Op Raptor intensification week’.

Gratham also saw one arrest, two safeguarding visits, one educational visit and four proactive enforcements.

The aim of the police action was ‘to investigate, educate, enforce and safeguard’.

Detective Sgt Sam Ward joined POLIT in February and coordinated the three days of action. He said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have been given across the board for these days of action, and very proud of the results of our combined efforts. We achieved so much and that was really down to the dedicated and positive efforts of everyone involved. Their efforts have helped make the County safer for our children and safeguarded victims and potential victims from harm.”

Using section 32 powers, door knocking and planned visits the POLIT days of action demonstrate to our communities that indecent images of children will not be tolerated, and a clear message to offenders that we will come for you.

If you have information about anyone you believe possesses, distributes, makes or takes indecent images of children call police on 101 (999 if there is immediate danger) or call Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.