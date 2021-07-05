Police

Between 7.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, the force’s control room received just three reports related to the football.

The significant drop comes following five days of hard work from the police licencing teams and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, who worked with partners and local venues to minimise risks, as well as a warning that violence will not be tolerated after 53 violent incidents took place in just six hours following the England vs Germany match on Tuesday last week.

Superintendent Pat Coates, in charge of Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our officers were out in the county’s towns this weekend ensuring that those enjoying the England vs Ukraine game could do so without the risk of intimidation distress or alarm caused by those who decide that the law doesn’t apply to them.

“We are delighted that our efforts, and our messaging earlier this week that we will not tolerate violence during or following football matches, has made a difference, with only three football-related incidents taking place.

“This is a great result – as was the football match itself – and meant that instead of responding to alcohol-fuelled violence, we were able to help people most in need. We will continue to maintain a visible presence in our towns on match days, and we’re hopeful that we will continue to see a reduction in violence at future games.”