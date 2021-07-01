Police probe after facemask related public order incident in Boston's Lidl store

Police appeal after public order offence

They are appealing for witnesses after the public order incident at the Lidl store on Tawney Street.

Officers say a number of allegations have now been made on the back of the incident, and they are keen to get to the bottom of what actually happened.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm last Thursday (22nd June).

Police say a man allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a staff member whilst inside the store.

He then removed his face mask and became verbally abusive to the sales assistant on the till, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“He was asked to leave but refused to do so until officers arrived on scene. The incident lasted for approximately 30 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

“Several allegations, including an assault, have been made off the back of the incident and we are seeking witnesses to establish exactly what happened.”

Area Inspector Matt Dickinson said: “We are looking into a report of public order and an assault and at this stage, we’re still trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We’re keeping an open mind about what took place, but we’d like to urge members of the public to get in touch if they have any information that can assist with our enquiries.”