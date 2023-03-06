​Around 150 cannabis plants have been recovered after a police raid in Kirton, this morning (Monday).

The cannabis grow in Kirton. Image: Lincs Police

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The warrant was executed at a property in Dennis Estate, at 9.30am. The house was made safe and the plants have been removed.

“Our investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.”

PC Jon Thornton added: “We continue to act on intelligence and would encourage the public to continue reporting any crimes or issues to us.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless: it is often linked to wider, organised criminality which is why tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities.

“Lincolnshire Police remains determined to crack down on criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.”

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) First dedicated drugs strategy launched for the county | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk).

Plans include targeting suspects involved in the supply and production of illicit drugs, stripping assets from offenders, safeguarding those exploited to commit criminal offences, and seeking remand for people charged with possession with intent to supply and supply offences.