Lincolnshire Police say they take reports of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing ‘incredibly seriously’.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image.

A force spokesperson said yesterday (Thursday): “We have arrested three people on suspicion of drugs offences following warrants carried out in the Fenside area of Boston this morning.

“A 50-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug. They have been released under investigation while investigations are ongoing.”

Drugs and a sum of cash were also seized.

Boston Sergeant Kate Odlin said: “We want to reassure our communities in Boston that we do take reports of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing incredibly seriously and when we can, we will act on these concerns to ensure that people living and working in our communities are safe.

“We are committed to taking action against those who blight the community with their criminality.

"Tackling anti-social behaviour remains one of our key priorities as we understand the negative impact it can have on individuals and the community.

“We ask that the people of Boston continue to report their concerns to us by calling 101 or by using our online reporting service so that we can make concerted efforts to tackle them.”

Susan Sendall from Lincolnshire Housing Partnership said: “We work in close partnership with Lincolnshire Police to address issues of anti-social behaviour and criminality and fully support Lincolnshire Police’s robust actions today.”

