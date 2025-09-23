Police re-issue appeal to locate wanted man
Matthews was due to be sentenced for burglary other than a dwelling on Wednesday, September 17, but failed to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court.
He has links to Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, Rotherham and Sheffield.
Officers are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him, and are hoping that an appeal to the public might help.
Police say they believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.
If you know where he is, contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 25000549386. Always call 999 in an emergency.
You can also share information via email to [email protected] quoting the same crime reference number.
If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/