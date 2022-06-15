The CCTV image released by police.

The victim was shopping at the town’s Lidl store, in Westbridge Road, when the alleged incident happened.

The CCTV image shows two women who the police say ‘can help us in our investigations’.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said today (Wednesday): “We are appealing for information after the theft of a handbag from an elderly woman in Boston.

“Two women have entered Lidl in Tawney Street, Boston, at around 11.13am today, Wednesday, 15 June.

“An elderly woman put her handbag in her trolley and hid it under her carrier bag.

“It is then alleged that one of the two women distracted her by talking to her, while the other woman reached over and took the elderly woman’s handbag before walking away.”

The handbag was said to have contained £150 cash, an old Nokia mobile phone, two banks cards and a driving licence, among other items.

The spokesperson added: “We believe the two women pictured can help us in and our investigations and are asking anyone who knows them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 140 of 15 June, or email [email protected] quoting incident 140 of 15 June in the subject line.