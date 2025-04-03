Police release CCTV image in petrol station robbery appeal

Police are looking to identify these men on camera in a Starbucks coffee shop as they believe they could help with their inquiries. Photo: Lincs Police

Police investigating a petrol station robbery have released a new image in a fresh appeal for information about the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robbery was reported at Ulceby Cross petrol station shortly after 3.20am on Saturday January 11 this year, when several masked men forced their way into the forecourt shop, threatening staff before stealing cigarettes and fleeing from the area.

Following earlier appeals officers are now able to release CCTV footage of three men they believe may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage shows three men who visited a nearby Starbucks coffee shop shortly after the robbery occurred.

A force spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who can identify the men or has any information that will assist our investigation into this violent and frightening robbery.”

A 43-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the robbery and remains on police bail.

Anyone who has any information that will help identify the men in the footage or any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or call 07799001315. referring to Incident 38 of January 11.