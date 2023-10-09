Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Police release CCTV image of man they wish to trace following an incident at a Lincolnshire supermarket

The incident was said to have involved two members of staff at an Aldi store
By News Team
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:08 BST
Lincolnshire Police wish to trace this man, pictured in Boston's Aldi store.Lincolnshire Police wish to trace this man, pictured in Boston's Aldi store.
Lincolnshire Police wish to trace this man, pictured in Boston's Aldi store.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify the man in the image after two members of staff were allegedly assaulted in Boston.

A police spokesperson explained: “Shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, September 28, we received a report of an altercation at Aldi on Queen Street. A man allegedly assaulted two members of staff, pushing them into shelves before leaving the store.

“The man is described as being approximately 6ft tall with short dark stubble. He was wearing a white baseball cap, black gilet, red top, and dark trousers.

Most Popular

“We would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with our inquiries.

“If you know the identity of the man in the image, or have any other information that can assist, please contact PC Alex Devenish [email protected]. Don’t forget to quote incident 210 of 28 September in the subject line.”