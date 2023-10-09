Police release CCTV image of man they wish to trace following an incident at a Lincolnshire supermarket
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify the man in the image after two members of staff were allegedly assaulted in Boston.
A police spokesperson explained: “Shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, September 28, we received a report of an altercation at Aldi on Queen Street. A man allegedly assaulted two members of staff, pushing them into shelves before leaving the store.
“The man is described as being approximately 6ft tall with short dark stubble. He was wearing a white baseball cap, black gilet, red top, and dark trousers.
“We would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with our inquiries.
“If you know the identity of the man in the image, or have any other information that can assist, please contact PC Alex Devenish [email protected]. Don’t forget to quote incident 210 of 28 September in the subject line.”