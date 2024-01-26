Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with damage at McDonalds
Friday 4.18pm: Lincolnshire Police are asking the public for help to identify a man captured on CCTV camera in connection with an alleged incident at the Boston branch of McDonalds.
A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify him after the glass door at McDonald’s on Queen Street was damaged.
"This was believed to have happened at around 8.35pm on Monday, 15 January.
“He is believed to have left the scene on a yellow pushbike heading towards Boston Town Centre.”
They added: “If you know who he is, or have any other information that can help us, please contact PC Gabriela Kozdra [email protected] quoting incident 366 of 15 January 2024 in the subject line.”