Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with damage at McDonalds

The CCTV image released by Lincolnshire Police of a man at Boston's branch of McDonalds.

Friday 4.18pm: Lincolnshire Police are asking the public for help to identify a man captured on CCTV camera in connection with an alleged incident at the Boston branch of McDonalds.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify him after the glass door at McDonald’s on Queen Street was damaged.

"This was believed to have happened at around 8.35pm on Monday, 15 January.

“He is believed to have left the scene on a yellow pushbike heading towards Boston Town Centre.”