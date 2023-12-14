Police have released newly acquired CCTV as it investigates a mobile phone theft that took place near Boston two months ago.

One of the two CCTV images released by Lincolnshire Police.

The item – a black iPhone 14 Pro Max – was taken from a shop in Lowfields Road, Benington, at about 3.35pm on Thursday, October 12.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We began an investigation soon after and have pursued a number of lines of enquiry.

“But we are now asking for the public’s help after acquiring CCTV.

Lincolnshire Police believes this woman can help them with their enquiries.

“We believe the women pictured can help us with our enquiries and are asking anyone who knows them, or has seen them, to get in touch to help us contact them.”