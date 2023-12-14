Police release CCTV images following mobile phone theft near Boston
Police have released newly acquired CCTV as it investigates a mobile phone theft that took place near Boston two months ago.
The item – a black iPhone 14 Pro Max – was taken from a shop in Lowfields Road, Benington, at about 3.35pm on Thursday, October 12.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We began an investigation soon after and have pursued a number of lines of enquiry.
“But we are now asking for the public’s help after acquiring CCTV.
“We believe the women pictured can help us with our enquiries and are asking anyone who knows them, or has seen them, to get in touch to help us contact them.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting the number 23000637951.