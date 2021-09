The CCTV image of the man police want to speak to.

The blue bike was stolen from Parthian Avenue in Boston on Tuesday, September 14.

The man is described as white, stocky build, with a tattoo on his neck, and short dark hair. He was wearing a blue top and grey trousers.

If you have any information which could help their investigation, call 101, quoting crime number 21000536027, email [email protected] putting the crime number in the subject line.