Police release image following alleged incident in Boston

The image released by Lincolnshire Police.

Police have released an image of a man as part of an investigation into an alleged incident in Boston town centre.

Lincolnshire Police says it would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to reports of a man being violent and aggressive in Market Place.

“We believe the man pictures is around 25 years old, of medium build, with short, brown hair, wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt with BOSS written over the chest in white,” a spokesman for the force said.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to email [email protected], using reference 25000316764.