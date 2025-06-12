Police release image of a Sleaford woman who committed 11 thefts in shops

Jailed - Michelle Coulson.

A Sleaford woman who Lincolnshire Police say committed 11 thefts in shops has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Coulson was also convicted of possessing a controlled drug, two breaches of court bail conditions, and also of failing to appear at court, the Force has revealed.

The 41-year-old, of Welchman Way, Heckington, was ordered to pay a £154 court surcharge and was issued a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) when appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CBO will still be in force when she is released from prison, and states that she must not enter any retail premises within Sleaford, with the exception of certain designated stores.

Police explained a CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. The orders mean there are now enforceable rules on where she can and cannot go. If the CBO is breached, this is a criminal offence, and a custodial sentence can be enforced. For the most serious offences, this can be up to five years.

Following sentencing of Michelle Coulson, a list of the thefts was provided by Lincolnshire Police, including:

Perfume and aftershave sets worth around £100 from Boots on May 6.

Skin care products worth around £50 from Boots on May 7.

Two legs of lamb and two cans of tuna worth £44.98 from Farm Foods in Boston on May 23.

Meat and other grocery items worth £125.65 in two thefts from Co-op in Boston.

In a statement, police said they keep a continued watch of people who have been issued CBOs, in partnership with North Kesteven District Council. They proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to stay clear of their offending and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stores that Coulson will be permitted to enter when she is released are: Spar Convenience Store, Grelyees Road, Sleaford; BP Garage and Convenience Store, Holdingham roundabout; The New Life Church, Sleaford; The Source, Sleaford; and Sleaford Medical Group, Boston Road, Sleaford.