Police release image of Lincolnshire man wanted in connection with offence of threats to kill
Police say the man is wanted for alleged ‘harassment and threats to kill’
A force spokesperson said today (Monday): “We are appealing for help to find 35-year-old old Thomas Page, who is wanted for harassment and making threats to kill.
“Is it believed he was last in the Spalding area but he could be anywhere in Lincolnshire, or further afield.
“If you have seen him or know where he might be, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 23000281289.”