CCTV images of the man police wish to identify in connection with the murder of nine year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston.

The young girl received a fatal stab wound in Fountain Lane on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said today (Saturday): “We are urgently appealing for the public’s help to identify the man in these photographs, who we want to speak to following the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

The crime scene, in Fountain Lane, Boston yesterday morning (Friday).

As part of our fast-moving murder investigation, we now have CCTV images of a man who we need to locate. Any information, however small, may prove critical to our enquiries.

“Two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public’s help may prove crucial.

“These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us. If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

“This is a particularly tragic case and I’d like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

“We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss.”