Police release this image of wanted man after theft from Boots in Louth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The shoplifting offence happened at about 2.20 pm on Thursday, January 30 at the shop on Mercer Row.
Almost £700 worth of products by the skincare brand, No7, were stolen from the shelves, Boots reports.
If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information that could help the investigation, you are asked to please get in touch with Lincolnshire Police.
The person to call is PC Shaun Gotterson on 07385 400645, quoting reference number 25000059264.
Alternatively, email [email protected], putting the same reference number in the subject line of your message.
Shoplifting is becoming an increasing problem for retailers in the UK. In the 12 months to September last year, the number of reported thefts rose by 3.7 million to 20.4 million and cost stores £2 billion, according to the British Retail Consortium.