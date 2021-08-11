Police release without charge man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Sleaford nature reserve

Officers were at the scene on July 12.

Lincolnshire Police say they released the man late yesterday afernoon (Tuesday) and they are continuing enquiries and would like to again appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward.

The attack on the woman in her 20s took place on a path in Mareham Pastures local nature reserve in the early hours of Monday July 12.

Detective Chief Superintendent Diane Coulson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are continuing to work extremely hard to bring the offender to justice, and we would like to reassure people that the investigation is by no means over.

“Our investigations have eliminated three people, but there are still multiple lines of enquiry we are following. We continue to patrol the area, and anyone with concerns can speak to our officers either when they see them out and about, or by calling 101.”

You can also email [email protected] quoting incident 66 of July 12 in the subject box.