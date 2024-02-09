Register
Police rule out foul play after body of Lithuanian man found in field

A police investigation into the death of a man found at the edge of a field between Oasby and Ropsley has progressed and officers can now confirm that they are not treating it as suspicious.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 9th Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT
Do you know anything about Audrius Kubilus, whose body was found in a field near Oasby on February 1.

Lincolnshire Police made the appeal after the man’s body was found on the morning of February 1, in the field next to Ropsley Road.

They now need to understand how he came to be at that location, and believe that there may be people who have information about the circumstances of his death who they have not spoken with.

A police spokesman said: “We are proactively confirming his identity as 47-year-old Lithuanian national, Audrius Kubilus, and sharing his image to help people recognise him.

"We know that this image is not very crisp, but it is the only one we have access to, and should still be clear enough for him to be recognised by those who know him.

“His next of kin have been informed.”

It is believed he was of no fixed address, and at present, they have no further information about which part of the country he may have spent time in.

The spokesman added: “We are appealing for anyone who knows him and can give us an insight into his life to come forwards. This would include employers, colleagues, friends and acquaintances.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has so far come forward with information; the help from our communities has been a huge benefit to our investigation.”

The force had appealed internationally to try and identify the man and put out their messages in Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian and Russian.

If you can help with more information call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident reference number 97 of February 1.