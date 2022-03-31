No Caption ABCDE EMN-220331-092958001

With warmer weather on the way and costal communities and visitor attractions across the county getting busier, Lincolnshire Police have launched Operation Magpie, a new annual campaign to provide top tips on keeping your belongings safe, both out and about and at home.

Operation Magpie is supported by activity from officers in our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, who work proactively each day with community groups, residents, businesses and licensed premises to provide advice on crime prevention measures, and prevent issues developing in their towns and villages.

Residents will see officers patrolling their communities at peak times as a deterrent to thieves who may try to take advantage of busy shopping centres, beach fronts, visitor attractions, and bars and restaurants, supported by Response Officers, dog units, and tactical teams.

Operation Magpie asks people to follow the advice to lock it, zip it, keep it.

Here’s Lincolnshire Police’s top tips from the dedicated Crime Prevention Team:

- Don’t make your home, holiday home or caravan a shop window. Don’t leave valuables in view, and lock windows and doors (even if you are home).

- Do not keep large sums of cash at your property. If this is unavoidable, ensure it is locked away in a safe.

- If you’re spending big on holiday, keep your receipts for goods. Insurance companies often won’t pay out without proof of purchase.

- Be aware of who is around you at the cash machine. Cover the keypad with your hand before entering a pin. Put cash away immediately.

- Secure gas bottles with padlocks if you are holidaying with a caravan.

- Always lock your vehicle and never leave anything on view, such as Sat Navs, wallets, presents, or cash.

- Keep wallets, purses and phones in a zipped pocket or bag, and not in your back pocket.

- When you get home, place your keys and wallets away from letterboxes, either in a drawer or upstairs. Use a Faraday bag to protect bank cards and electronic keys.

- Don’t leave handbags or other valuables unattended in bars, restaurants or clubs, even if you’re nearby. Thieves only need seconds.

- Be mindful of what you are posting on social media. If your friends and family know you are going away, so could a criminal.