Police seek man after alleged sexual assault in Chapel St Leonards

Call police on 101.

A man was reported to have gone into a busy pub in Trunch Lan and touched a woman's bottom on the evening of August 14.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured. He is described as white, early 20s, 6 foot tall with short light coloured hair

If you can identify the man pictured, call 101, quoting incident reference number 472 of the 14 August.

Alternatively email [email protected] with reference 472 of 14 August in the subject line.