Wanted - Billy Appleyard.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find a man after he breached his licence conditions.

Billy Appleyard, 27, from the Skegness area, has been recalled to prison.

Police say they have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or any sightings to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555