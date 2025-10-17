Police seek man in connection with theft from Co-op store in Skegness

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

Lincolnshire Police are seeking the help of the public to locate a man in connection with a theft in Skegness.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the man in the CCTV image may have information about a theft at the Co-operative store in Roman Bank .

Police say that at around 3.19pm on Tuesday, October 14, a man entered the store and took packs of gammon and steaks by putting them inside a backback and his gilet before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay.

If you know this man, or have any information that could help our investigation, email PC Kiya Nicholson at [email protected] quoting the reference 25000604169.