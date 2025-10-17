Police seek man in connection with theft from Co-op store in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police are seeking the help of the public to locate a man in connection with a theft in Skegness.
It is believed the man in the CCTV image may have information about a theft at the Co-operative store in Roman Bank .
Police say that at around 3.19pm on Tuesday, October 14, a man entered the store and took packs of gammon and steaks by putting them inside a backback and his gilet before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay.
If you know this man, or have any information that could help our investigation, email PC Kiya Nicholson at [email protected] quoting the reference 25000604169.