Police are appealing to speak to two men in relation to a theft from the Tesco store in Sleaford.

Police would like to speak to these two men.

The incident is reported to have happened just after 6pm on Friday, March 10.

If you know the men, or have any information, contact Pc Hannah Blankley by emailing [email protected] or call 07799 117365, referring to crime number 23000148435.

