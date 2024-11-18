Police seeking witnesses to assaults near Sleaford pubs
Between 11.30pm on Monday, November 4 and 1am on Tuesday, November 5, a man is said to have been assaulted by two males as he was walking from The Packhorse Inn, on Northgate, to Tofts Lane.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Following this assault he walked back in the direction of The Marquis of Granby when he was assaulted by the same males, on Tofts Lane, before they walked off.”
Anyone who saw these incidents, or has any information, should contact DC David Asher by calling 101 (extension 3295027) or by emailing [email protected] – please quote the reference 24000672698.
Officers are particularly looking for any footage which covers the junctions from Watergate to Church Lane, next to Carre’s Grammar School.