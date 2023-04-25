Police serve warning letters to seven Sleaford addresses over concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

Police say they targeted seven addresses around the Sleaford area over the weekend linked to concerns about drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The properties were targeted by local police on Saturday, April 22 using Misuse of Drugs Act powers to issue formal warning letters.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the Neighbourhood Policing Team was responding to concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. The letters advised the occupants that they are in the spotlight, and that they are having a negative effect on the quality of life of others around them.

The force said the visits were a first step warning, explaining to the residents that officers are willing to work with them, but will not tolerate drug use or drug activity linked to their addresses.

Police issue warning letters to properties due to drugs and anti-social behaviour concerns. (File photo)

In a statement the force said: “We went to homes in Sibthorpe Court, Tamer Road, North Road, Jubilee Court, Boston Road and Jubilee Grove in Sleaford and a property in the village of Pickworth.”

Inspector Rachel Blackwell commented: “Section 8 Warning Letters are an early preventative tool for local policing, and really valuable in helping to remove anti-social behaviour and criminality. The law dictates that a person commits an offence if, being the occupier or manager of a premises, knowingly permits or suffers drug activity there”.

"Taking drugs or playing host to drug dealers who come and go will not be tolerated, and beyond our initial offer of help – we will take action. That means working with landlords, housing associations and the council to put your tenancy under review, as well as seeking to prosecute anyone involved in criminal drug activity."

At one of the properties, a hunting-style knife was surrendered by the homeowner who acknowledged it was much better in police hands.

“It's important that we now continue to communicate with the residents in the roads we visited and we will do this over the next few weeks,” said police.

If there are similar things happening in your area that you want to bring to the policing team’s attention, get in touch: