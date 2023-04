Lincolnshire Police have shared the moment their drone team helped officers from Skegness make an arrest.

Drone footage showing police being guided to make arrest.

Footage released on Twitter shows an incident that took place at 4.17am on Thursday.

A tweet by Lincolnshire Police explained that a driver had failed to stop for Skegness police.

The tweet said: “Four minutes after running from the vehicle, our drone team guided in to make the arrest.”