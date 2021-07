Specialist equipment is being used to deter the use off-road bikes along the Skegness coast.

Officers in Skegness tweeted yesterday they were out along the Lincolnshire coast using the specialist equipment to deter riders.

Ginraltar Point Nature Reserve in particular has complained quad bikes are continuing to disturb the wildlife.

Anyone wishing to report the crime is asked to contact the team or call 101 and 999 in an emergency.

