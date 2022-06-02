Police still hunting for “dangerous” sex offender on run from prison in Boston

Have you seen escaped prisoner Gary Butcher?

Officers are continuing to appeal for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, at Freiston, near Boston on Tuesday (May 31).

The 55-year-old was reported missing at 5.30am on Tuesday and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

After further enquiries, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that his previous offending includes a number of serious sexual offences towards women.

After checking CCTV, police believe Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket and dark blue cargo shorts. He may also be carrying a black ‘No Fear’ rucksack.

He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Police said he may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

“I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male. Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people’s homes to carry out his attacks.

“I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture. If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”