Police still seeking to identify mystery man’s body found in field near Oasby
The man’s body was found at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road between between Ropsley and Oasby and was reported to police at 10.15am on Thursday (February 1).
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The cause and circumstances of his death, as well as his identity, are still unknown despite a number of enquiries conducted both in this country and internationally.“We believe we have a positive sighting of him walking along the road from Aisby towards Oasby at around 8am - 8.40am on February 1 shortly before he was found.
"We know from CCTV enquiries a number of vehicles travelled along the road that morning, and we are once again appealing for anyone who may help our investigation, including anyone who may have captured something on their dashcam.”
After exhaustive enquiries officers on Friday asked if anyone might recognise two distinctive tattoos on the man’s body to help provide a name.
The tattoos are on the tops of both arms, with one described as a blue ink Celtic band-style which wraps his bicep, which has inked outlines with blank spaces in some parts.
The other is a larger tattoo on the outside of the bicep and is slightly faded blue ink with what appears to be a dragon motif or clawed imagery.
The man is described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, blue T-Shirt, grey adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Specialist investigators and forensics experts combed the local area between Ropsley and Oasby at the end of last week and into the weekend. The road was closed while those enquiries continued.
The spokesperson added: “Our enquiries have included looking at missing people from other force areas to see if he may match the description of someone reported missing, which have been negative.
If you recognise these tattoos and can help identify him, please call 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference number 97 of February 1.