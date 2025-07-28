Police swiftly recover mower stolen from Heckington Showground

Rural crime officers had been attending both days of the show with their crime awareness stand but swung into action after the green John Deere mower, which is one of those used by the volunteer show team to keep the showground trimmed, was reported stolen at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

In an update on their X social media feed, Rural Crime team said: “Within a couple of hours following an extensive foot search, these two officers have got their steps in and found it hidden in woodland clearly awaiting the criminals coming back to dispose of it on a later date.

“This has been recovered to the site and is now secure.”

A grateful show chairman Charles Pinchbeck said: “By lunchtime the police rural crime team had retrieved our mower and brought it back.

"I believe they are following up various lines of enquiry.

"A huge thanks to the officers of the rural crime team.”

1 . stolen heck show mower 3.jpg Officers recovered the missing mower and brought it back to the Heckington Showground. Photo: LRCAT Photo: LRCAT