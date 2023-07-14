Police target main causes of injury on Lincolnshire roads in new campaign

A day of action by Lincolnshire Police officers near Sleaford saw 66 vehicles stopped, 18 Traffic Offence reports, four stop searches, three vehicles seized, one arrest for drug driving, eight breath tests and six DrugWipe tests yesterday (Thursday).

Operation Excess is the force’s crack down on “fatal five” offences including drink and drug diving, speed, seatbelts, distraction, and careless driving.

This operation will run throughout the year with a particular focus on the summer months, when the volume of holiday traffic is high.

Inspector Jason Baxter, of Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations, said: “This is not about picking on motorists. This is about taking action against those people who commit the most dangerous offences that cause the most harm on our roads.

Lincolnshire Police held a day of action focussing on traffic in the Sleaford and Holdingham area.

"Over the coming months, we will see millions of visitors to Lincoln and the coast with hugely increased numbers travelling in and out of the county. The reality is that some of these people will not make their destination. Some of these people may never return home.

"We make no apology for stopping you because you are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, under the influence, distracted or careless. You are putting yourself at risk and you risk the lives of others. There is no excuse.

“Yesterday’s operation raised an army of enforcers to achieve the biggest impact using both overt and covert cars. With competing priorities for our resources, and 5,500 miles of road to police, we have to be as efficient as we can be with what we have. We have identified the top ten areas with the greatest number of collisions causing the highest harm. The focus here was the A17 and A15 around Holdingham Roundabout which are key travel routes for holiday makers. Our efforts will continue throughout the summer and beyond.”

According to the force’s statistics, over the last five years, the proportion of serious or fatally injured road casualties in July and August was 23.2 per cent compared to 76.8 per cent for the other ten months of the year.

Police were targeting driving offences around Holdingham Roundabout on Thursday.