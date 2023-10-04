Police thank public after women in image are identified following burglary in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help in identifying women who they believed could help them with their investigation into a burglary in Skegness.
On Sunday, August 27, police received reports of a burglary at a property on Thompson Court, where a number of electrical items were reportedly stolen.
After following multiple lines of enquiry, police released images of two women they wanted to speak to in connection with the report.
Anyone with further information should call 101 , quoting incident 294 of 27 August 2023.