Police

Officers received a report of copper wiring and fuel taken from agricultural premises in the Tattershall Thorpe area on Saturday (January 14).

It is believed that this incident may also be linked to similar thefts in the Leagate area during the end of 2021.

PCSO Jad Mohamed said: “May I remind everyone to be vigilant, and ensure appropriate and achievable security measures are in place.

“If required, the Police Tactical Crime Prevention Officer would be happy to assist in achieving good practise measures. Call 101 to arrange the contact.”

If anyone has any information relating to the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 90 of January 14, or email [email protected] or [email protected]