Police urge Gainsborough residents to stay safe after spate of burglaries

Lincolnshire Police received five reports on November 28 and November 29.

Incident 334 of November 28 happened at Elsham Walk, where offenders smashed a rear window but were disturbed by the homeowner. It's not believed that anything was stolen.

Incident 374 of November 28 happened at Stirling Close where a rear patio door was smashed but nothing stolen.

There has been a series of burglaries in Gainsborough

Incident 377 of November 28 took place at the Avenue and a rear window was smashed but nothing believed stolen.

Incident 66 of November 29 was also at the Avenue and a rear door was smashed to gain entry to the property and a safe was stolen.

Incident 395 of November 28 happened at Marlow Road where a rear door was forced and jewellery taken.

The police are appealing to anyone who has witnessed anything relating to these crimes as well as asking local residents to review private CCTV, doorbell and dash board cameras which may have captured footage to help the investigations.

Insp Gary Brockie said: "We take matters like this very seriously. The impact these offences have on victims, when personal space is invaded and property stolen, can be severe.

“It’s upsetting and inconvenient at any time of year but particularly now, in the run-up into the festive period."