Police urge Louth residents to secure homes after attempted break-in

Lincolnshire Police.

The man was reported to have entered a home on James Street just before 5am yesterday (Friday), and a car was stolen from outside the property.

A property on Hawthorne Avenue was also accessed just after 4am, but nothing was taken. A door was also tried, unsuccessfully, of another property along the same road.

Detective Constable Emma Elmer said: “It would appear, on both occasions he entered the properties, the doors had been left insecure.

"Don’t make it easy for criminals targeting our community, please remember to lock doors and windows when going out or going to bed.”

If anyone has seen anything suspicious around their properties at those times, get in touch with police along with any CCTV by emailing [email protected], or call 101 quoting Incident 42 and/or 47 of April 19.